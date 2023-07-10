Perfect Plate. Have you tasted what our region has to offer?

SOME of the tastiest dishes from across our region were put to the test by celebrity chef Matt Moran when he came to New England last week.
It was a great chance for our chefs and patrons at local bowling and RSL clubs to rub shoulders with one of the best in the industry.
Moran was joined by former Master Chef contestant and television host Courtney Roulston.
The pair visited Armidale, Glen Innes and Inverell as part of their commitments with the Clubs NSW Perfect Plate competition.
The state-wide competition was a chance for local chefs to showcase their favourite dish and have it voted on by the public.
Armidale City Bowling Club served up a slow cooked Chinese style pork belly.
Not to be outdone, Armidale Ex Services Memorial Club came out with a 16-hour slow cooked brisket.
Earlier in the day, Moran sampled a herby cheese crusted rack of lamb at Inverell Sporties, before a traditional butter chicken at Glen Innes and District Services Club.
By all reports, each dish was enough to make the mouth water before the knife and fork even touched the plate.
Moran is no stranger to the region.
He was born at Tamworth and is a fourth-generation farmer.
He can often be seen on television and has been a judge on the popular Great Australian Bake Off and Master Chef.
Some of what impressed him here was chefs making the most of seasonal products which are sourced locally.
The whole idea of the competition is to showcase what chefs are doing to improve and how they are continuing to raise the bar in the kitchen.
We are lucky to have a number of pubs and clubs across the region.
Having someone like Matt Moran sample and provide feedback on the meals can only be a good thing for some of our most talented local chefs.
- Mitchell Craig, ACM senior journalist, New England region
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
