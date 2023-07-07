Tamworth's Hats Off to Country music festival has been going for 23 years. That's almost as long as Shane Nicholson has been recording albums.
But despite the corresponding timeline, 2023 is the first year the winner of 16 Golden Guitars has appeared at the festival.
In fact, he said this is the first time he has played a gig in the New England region outside of the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Nicholson, who is celebrating 25 years in the music business, since his first album with Brisbane-based band Pretty Violet Stain in the late 1990s, has hit the road to mark the milestone with a tour called Living in (More) Colour '25 Years in Song'.
The Tamworth gig, at The Press Basement Bar on Saturday, July 8, was set down as one of the earliest gigs of the tour which will take Nicholson across NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
"My manager brought it to my attention that it's 25 years since my first recorded release and I was a bit shocked to be honest," he said.
"I've never felt I was old enough to be one of those artists who had a milestone like that."
After leaving Pretty Violet Stain, Nicholson released his first solo album, It's A Movie, in 2002.
Ten albums followed, including the 2015 ARIA Award-winning Hell Breaks Loose and two duet albums with his then partner Kasey Chambers, Rattlin' Bones and Wreck and Ruin, which also collected ARIA Awards.
After the conversation with his manager, Nicholson said they decided a tour was the best way to acknowledge the anniversary, with a show that presented songs from throughout his career.
"I went back and listened to all those old records, and it's like finding an old journal from many years ago, and remembering who you were back then and how you thought about things," he said.
"There's a lot of songs there that tell the story of who I feel I became. It's interesting listening to songs you wrote as an 18-year-old or a 25-year-old, and then a 35-year-old and hear how your view of the world has changed or how your priorities changed.
"I found the whole process enjoyable, and I was dreading it to be honest," he said.
His latest album, Living In Colour, won Album of the Year at the 2022 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards.
