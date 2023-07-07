The Armidale Express
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Shane Nicholson marks 25 years as a recording artist

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
July 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Nicholson is touring to mark 25 years as a recording artist. Picture supplied
Shane Nicholson is touring to mark 25 years as a recording artist. Picture supplied

Tamworth's Hats Off to Country music festival has been going for 23 years. That's almost as long as Shane Nicholson has been recording albums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, New England non dailies

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.