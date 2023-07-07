The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Matt Moran travels around New England as part of the Perfect Plate Competition with Clubs NSW

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrity chef Matt Moran enjoyed a taste of what the New England region has to offer as part of the Perfect Plate Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.