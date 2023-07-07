The Armidale Express
Home/News/Court and Crime

Strike force hunting men who stabbed Dr James Leitch in Garibaldi Street home invasion in Armidale

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DEDICATED strike force is still trying to piece together the identities of four men behind a break-in that saw a prominent doctor stabbed in the back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.