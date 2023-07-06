The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What happens now the Hunter New England local health district will trial Single Employer Model?

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal health minister Mark Butler's office said shadow regional health minister Bronnie Taylor did not complete a timely expression of interest for the model. Pictures from file
Federal health minister Mark Butler's office said shadow regional health minister Bronnie Taylor did not complete a timely expression of interest for the model. Pictures from file

A NEW healthcare model has been described as a "game changer" for the region, but a political blame game on why it took so long to get approved is brewing behind it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.