A local organisation that aims to assist others has reached out to help another group that does much the same thing.
Each year the Forsyth Foundation makes donations to worthy groups and in 2023 they announced BackTrack as the recipient of the annual $2000 donation from its Armidale team.
"Their comprehensive approach is centered around empowering young individuals to find their place, belong, learn, grow, chase their dreams, become independent, and experience generosity," a statement from the Forsyth Foundation said.
"BackTrack actively reaches out to and engages with young people in need, to provide the support they require including personalised care and wellbeing services, ensuring their emotional and physical health is nurtured."
BackTrack's was established in Armidale in 2006 by local man Bernie Shakeshaft as a way to re-engage young people otherwise on the path to prison, teach them life skills and do that with the help of dogs and a stronger sense of community.
Since 2015 staff at Forsyths, an accounting firm in Armidale, have been donating part of their wages to support charities.
It goes to the Forsyths Foundation, which is topped up by a matching amount from their employer.
The financial service employs 130 employees and the staff suggest local charities that the money from the foundation can be donated to.
In previous years donations have been made to local charities and organisations including headspace in 2022, the Armidale branch of the cancer charity Can Assist and Riding for the Disabled.
The Forsyths Foundation has donated $78,500 to charities across regional since 2016.
