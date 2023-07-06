This is branded content.
Did you know that content is now a critical factor influencing customers' purchase decisions? According to research, 67% of marketers stated that content marketing drives leads and increases brand awareness. This data illustrates how this marketing strategy has become a necessity for businesses.
Consumers don't just decide to buy a product overnight. They take several paths, gather information, analyse it, and reach conclusions on which brand to choose. This entire process is known as the customer journey, and each step is equally crucial.
This article digs deeper into this concept and explores the different content marketing strategies that can help businesses like yours reach the endpoint of the journey-converting leads into paying patrons.
What is a customer journey?
The customer journey is a step-by-step map of the customer's experience with your company. It begins with the initial contact with your brand to becoming an advocate. Each phase requires a different approach. As a marketer, your objective is to create content that guides the customer through their buying journey and encourages them to take the desired action.
How can content marketing help in the customer journey?
Content marketing can tremendously help businesses during each customer journey stage. With thought-provoking content, you can nurture leads and convert them into sales. To explain further, here are the most crucial customer journey phases and the corresponding content marketing strategies you can implement to fuel each stage:
1. Awareness
This stage is the first point and the most crucial step in the customer journey. Potential clients try to get more information to solve their problems, answer their questions, or meet their needs. In other words, the consumer is not yet ready to make a purchase but wants to discover as many available options as possible.
To build awareness around your product or service, you must create content that adds value to your target audience. Here are content ideas you can use:
These are a few content marketing strategies you can implement to provide helpful information and ultimately guide potential clients in their buying journey. It's also worth mentioning that search engine optimisation (SEO) should be a crucial part of this technique, as it can help you get more organic visibility for your content. After all, your target audience won't reach the awareness stage until you appear on the first page of search engine results.
Research and analyse keyword data to identify what your target market is searching for and produce content around those topics. You can also leverage local results to drive conversions in local markets. This tactic targets a specific audience where you get a better chance of appearing in front of your target audience, increasing brand awareness, and generating more leads.
2. Consideration
At this point, prospects are actively researching and exploring their options. They may have identified your brand as a potential solution to their pain points but are still looking for more information. That's why you must delve deeper and offer different perspectives to convince prospects that your brand is the best choice among others. After all, consumers' preferences and decisions change as they progress along the buying process.
To encourage customers to move forward, offer in-depth and heavy content resources, such as the following:
Remember, your content marketing techniques at the consideration stage should be more compelling and persuasive than the tactic you used during the awareness phase. You can bring your target audience closer to the conversion funnel when done correctly.
3. Purchase or decision
In this phase, consumers are ready to commit and make a purchase. They may now have a list of businesses or providers they're interested in working with but still need extra convincing. As an entrepreneur, your goal is to produce content that'll solidify the customer's decision to go with your brand. This is where promotional content comes in, a marketing strategy that involves sales messages to drive conversions.
Here are some content marketing tactics that'll provoke prospects to buy your products or services:
It's also essential to note that you can use some elements or keywords to trigger impulse purchases. These include:
As you can see, the purchase or decision stage pushes the customers over the edge and encourages them to take action. Your content marketing efforts should focus on showcasing the value of your brand and highlighting any unique features. Don't forget to include a call to action, as this will help guide prospects to the next step in their journey.
Conclusion
Content marketing can be a powerful tool to attract potential customers, build awareness of your brand, and drive conversions. By understanding the customer journey and creating content for each stage, you can nurture leads from awareness to consideration and beyond.
Remember to track performance metrics so you can adjust your content strategy accordingly. With a comprehensive plan, you can maximise your content marketing efforts and take your business to new heights.