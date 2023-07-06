Content marketing strategies for each step of the customer journey

Did you know that content is now a critical factor influencing customers' purchase decisions? According to research, 67% of marketers stated that content marketing drives leads and increases brand awareness. This data illustrates how this marketing strategy has become a necessity for businesses.

Consumers don't just decide to buy a product overnight. They take several paths, gather information, analyse it, and reach conclusions on which brand to choose. This entire process is known as the customer journey, and each step is equally crucial.

This article digs deeper into this concept and explores the different content marketing strategies that can help businesses like yours reach the endpoint of the journey-converting leads into paying patrons.

What is a customer journey?

The customer journey is a step-by-step map of the customer's experience with your company. It begins with the initial contact with your brand to becoming an advocate. Each phase requires a different approach. As a marketer, your objective is to create content that guides the customer through their buying journey and encourages them to take the desired action.

How can content marketing help in the customer journey?

Content marketing can tremendously help businesses during each customer journey stage. With thought-provoking content, you can nurture leads and convert them into sales. To explain further, here are the most crucial customer journey phases and the corresponding content marketing strategies you can implement to fuel each stage:

1. Awareness

This stage is the first point and the most crucial step in the customer journey. Potential clients try to get more information to solve their problems, answer their questions, or meet their needs. In other words, the consumer is not yet ready to make a purchase but wants to discover as many available options as possible.

To build awareness around your product or service, you must create content that adds value to your target audience. Here are content ideas you can use:

Educational blog posts: This content is ideal for providing valuable information and advice to visitors. Targeting their pain points and offering helpful solutions is a great way to establish yourself as an expert in the industry. This approach will result in higher engagement and better customer relationships-all are essential for taking prospects to the next stage of the journey.

How-to videos: Tutorials and walkthroughs can help customers better understand your brand. This visual content allows prospects to see firsthand how your products or services work and how they can benefit from them.

Infographics: This method involves breaking down complex concepts and explaining data in an easy-to-understand format. This method involves breaking down complex concepts and explaining data in an easy-to-understand format. According to a report , reading visual information is 60,000 times faster than reading textual content. This data proves how infographics can effectively capture and keep your customer's attention.

Webinars: If you want to expand your awareness-building efforts, consider hosting webinars. This content lets you interact with prospects and address their issues in real-time. It also helps establish your brand as a leader in the industry and builds trust between you and your customers.

eBooks: You may not think of eBooks as content marketing, but they can be highly effective in driving leads and engagement. eBooks provide a more thorough and detailed look at topics, making them a great addition to your content strategy.

Podcast: Podcasts are an increasingly popular format for creating content. They provide a unique opportunity to reach prospects that may not be interested in reading or watching videos. You can repurpose existing blog content or create an entirely new podcast series. The key is to deliver engaging and informative content that keeps your audience listening.

These are a few content marketing strategies you can implement to provide helpful information and ultimately guide potential clients in their buying journey. It's also worth mentioning that search engine optimisation (SEO) should be a crucial part of this technique, as it can help you get more organic visibility for your content. After all, your target audience won't reach the awareness stage until you appear on the first page of search engine results.

Research and analyse keyword data to identify what your target market is searching for and produce content around those topics. You can also leverage local results to drive conversions in local markets. This tactic targets a specific audience where you get a better chance of appearing in front of your target audience, increasing brand awareness, and generating more leads.

2. Consideration

At this point, prospects are actively researching and exploring their options. They may have identified your brand as a potential solution to their pain points but are still looking for more information. That's why you must delve deeper and offer different perspectives to convince prospects that your brand is the best choice among others. After all, consumers' preferences and decisions change as they progress along the buying process.

To encourage customers to move forward, offer in-depth and heavy content resources, such as the following:

Testimonials or customer reviews: These are invaluable in swaying people's opinions and helping them make informed decisions. In fact, These are invaluable in swaying people's opinions and helping them make informed decisions. In fact, 95% of people read online reviews before buying. Share honest and unbiased testimonials or reviews to prove your brand's credibility. This strategy can foster trust and confidence in your target market, which motivates them to take the next step.

Comparison guides: As mentioned, customers will often compare and contrast different products or services. You can make this process easier by providing comparison charts that clearly illustrate the differences between your brand and your competitors. Highlight the advantages and features of your products or services and ensure to back up any claims with evidence. There's nothing better than showcasing your brand's unique value and how it stands out from the competition.

Case studies: A marketing study in 2020 found that 13% of marketers consider case studies one of their primary forms of content. This resource gives prospects a real-world example of how your products or services have helped others and a detailed overview of their expected results.

Remember, your content marketing techniques at the consideration stage should be more compelling and persuasive than the tactic you used during the awareness phase. You can bring your target audience closer to the conversion funnel when done correctly.

3. Purchase or decision

In this phase, consumers are ready to commit and make a purchase. They may now have a list of businesses or providers they're interested in working with but still need extra convincing. As an entrepreneur, your goal is to produce content that'll solidify the customer's decision to go with your brand. This is where promotional content comes in, a marketing strategy that involves sales messages to drive conversions.

Here are some content marketing tactics that'll provoke prospects to buy your products or services:

Product demos: Create videos or web pages that walk customers through the product or service features and demonstrate how it can make their lives easier. This content will give customers an inside look at what your brand has to offer.

Newsletter: This strategy gives you rapid access to customers who've already expressed interest in your brand. Maintain a consistent schedule of newsletters explaining why your product or service is the best option. It's also best to announce new products, deals, and special offers. This marketing technique could be the final push they need to decide.

White papers: A white paper is a research-based document that comprehensively analyses a product or service. You can use them to educate customers about your offerings' technical specifications and aspects.

It's also essential to note that you can use some elements or keywords to trigger impulse purchases. These include:

Limited-time offers: Create urgency by providing discounts or limited-time offers, such as "buy one, get one 50% off" or "don't miss out on this exclusive deal." This will help convince customers to act fast before it's too late.

Free trial: Give customers a free trial of your product or service and let them explore it. This tactic can grow and create a loyal customer base.

Money-back guarantee: This strategy is an excellent way to build trust and show your target audience that you stand behind your product or service. Consumers will more likely feel confident and comfortable investing in your brand as you give them security and reassurance.

FAQs: Gather your customers' most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about your product or service and answer them on a comprehensive FAQ page. This idea helps to provide clarity and strengthen their understanding.

As you can see, the purchase or decision stage pushes the customers over the edge and encourages them to take action. Your content marketing efforts should focus on showcasing the value of your brand and highlighting any unique features. Don't forget to include a call to action, as this will help guide prospects to the next step in their journey.

Conclusion

Content marketing can be a powerful tool to attract potential customers, build awareness of your brand, and drive conversions. By understanding the customer journey and creating content for each stage, you can nurture leads from awareness to consideration and beyond.