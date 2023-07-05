The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Federal government approves Single Employer Model trial for Hunter New England local health district

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, left, with NSW health minister Ryan Park, who said the model will attract more doctors. Picture supplied
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, left, with NSW health minister Ryan Park, who said the model will attract more doctors. Picture supplied

THE PUSH to attract more junior doctors to the region has been successful with Hunter New England local health district given the tick to trial a new healthcare model.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.