What's on in New England

The Scholastic Armidale Pop-up Book Fair is on for one day only. It will be held at the Trade Pavilion in the Armidale Showgrounds between 8am and 4pm. People can save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of children's books, including picture and chapter books, novels, and activity items. There will be cash and card options available for payment. To pay on a school account, you will need a customer number and Letter of Authority on school letterhead to purchase an order.