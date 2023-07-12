What's on in New England

Until July 23
Jonathon Larsen's exhibition at New England Regional Art Museum features several different styles of designer chairs rendered in fluro colours using a post pop style. The exhibition is on display until July 23.
Thursday, July 13
The Scholastic Armidale Pop-up Book Fair is on for one day only. It will be held at the Trade Pavilion in the Armidale Showgrounds between 8am and 4pm. People can save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of children's books, including picture and chapter books, novels, and activity items. There will be cash and card options available for payment. To pay on a school account, you will need a customer number and Letter of Authority on school letterhead to purchase an order.
Friday-Saturday
A local production of Into the Woods is being directed by Emily Waldron and musically directed by Kees Grenyer. It is being staged at the TAS Michael Hoskins Creative Arts Centre until Saturday, July 15 with performances Thursday to Sunday.
Sunday, July 16
On Sunday, July 16, the Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting a bush event at West Newholme. Newcomers of any age and ability are welcome.
Bring water and something to eat. If you have questions contact the organiser Felix Burkhard prior to the day on 0412 389 173 or email him on felix@xyon.com.au
Start between 10am and midday. Course closure 2pm. There are prickly bushes so please wear protective clothing. There are no toilets. Dogs are not allowed.
Take Boorolong Road 2 km, right into Weirs Road for 1.5 km until it is joined by Kirby Road. Continue straight ahead through UNE farm and follow the signs.
Until July 23
NERAM's latest exhibition explores the work of contemporary practitioners of needlecraft, reinterpreting the traditional "female" artform's techniques and subject matter.
