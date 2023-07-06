Saturday, July 8
Browse through charming stalls brimming with fashion-forward clothing, accessories, and handcrafted wonders that radiate charm and allure. There is live poetry and music, where talented artists ignite the atmosphere with their performances. Hosted within the esteemed Australian Poetry Hall of Fame. From From 8:30am to 12:30pm,
Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9
Armidale City Gymnastics Club is hosting regional NSW's best gymnasts with more than 1000 competitors competing until Sunday. Disciplines acrobatic, men's artistic, rhythmic, trampoline and women's artistic.
Wednesday, July 12
Seniors Rights Service, in Collaboration with New England Sector Support and Carers NSW invites Seniors and Carers to a Christmas in July day. There will be bingo, games and entertainment at the Armidale Bowling Club with lunch and morning tea provided. It is a free event and is supported by aged care advocates. The Senior Rights Service group supports older people with free, independent and confidential legal advice and information. The day runs from 10am to 2pm.
Thursday, July 13
The Scholastic Armidale Pop-up Book Fair is on for one day only. It will be held at the Trade Pavilion in the Armidale Showgrounds between 8am and 4pm. People can save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of children's books, including picture and chapter books, novels, and activity items. There will be cash and card options available for payment. To pay on a school account, you will need a customer number and Letter of Authority on school letterhead to purchase an order.
Until July 23
NERAM's latest exhibition explores the work of contemporary practitioners of needlecraft, reinterpreting the traditional "female" artform's techniques and subject matter.
