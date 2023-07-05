Just as new evidence and technology can resurrect a cold criminal case, a unique forensic science camp for school students is springing back to life after a three year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
Starting on Tuesday, July 4, for five days, The Armidale School Forensic Science Camp attracted 84 Year 8 boys and girls from 21 independent, government and Catholic schools in NSW, Queensland and the ACT to what is the longest running forensic science camp for secondary students in the country.
During the camp they work in teams to solve hypothetical murders, car thefts and environmental vandalism, developing skills in laboratory techniques, logical thinking and teamwork.
READ ALSO:
"While COVID shut things down, it didn't diminish the fascination students have in forensic science. So when it came to putting it back on, everyone jumped at the chance," Camp Director Ty Schalk O'Brien said.
Ty is a year 10 student at TAS, and part of what makes the camp unique is that it is run by students.
In the past students who had previously been involved in the camp would assist the newcomers.
With no recent 'campers' to write the crime scenarios as had been the case pre-pandemic, TAS introduced a semester-long Forensic Science Camp elective for Year 9 and 10 students who pored over former 'cases' in class as inspiration for the 2023 camp.
"Along with these 10 controllers are four students in management roles who oversee the entire operation of the camp including recruitment, catering, accommodation, logistics and entertainment, working closely with the staff coordinators to ensure it all runs smoothly," Ty said.
"Although the controllers did not get the chance to experience the camp themselves, they have all done a great job and I can't wait to see how the crimes look when they are being solved by the campers in their crime task force groups."
Five adult staff members are on hand purely to supervise and offer laboratory support. It all builds towards judgement day on Saturday when the teams present their committal cases to (non-practicing) solicitor Susie Hynes who takes on the role of a magistrate to determine if the cases are strong enough to go before a court.
"By the end of the week the students will have learnt the value of teamwork, about evidence and how it is tested, and the value of careers in forensic science," the camp's assistant director Sam Guppy said.
"In future years they will remember working on their cases and many may pursue it as a career after school."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.