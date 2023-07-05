The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Council

Armidale Regional Airport has set aside a gate for flights that fall beneath the governments security screening threshold

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FUNDING cuts have seen passengers on certain flights out of Armidale no longer needing to go through security screening at the airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.