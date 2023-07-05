CROWDS gathered to support torch bearers when the legacy centenary relay passed through New England.
Starting at the University of New England, the torch travelled throughout the city before concluding at Armidale Legacy Club on July 2.
The relay is a six-month campaign with satellite events (relays), which began its journey in Pozières France on 23 April, with an official Opening Ceremony.
It then travelled to Menin Gate, Belgium and onto London before arriving in Australia for a six-month journey visiting all Legacy Club locations around the country.
The first stops in New South Walers were on the Northern Rivers at Casino, Lismore and Ballina.
The flame will travel over 150km throughout the state, with further relays at Taree, Forster, Maitland, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Penrith, Wollongong, Goulburn, Orange, Forbes, Cowra, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Queanbeyan.
It will finish at Melbourne in October.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
