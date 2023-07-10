The Armidale Express
Glencoe's Graham and Rose Price make change with Merino flock

By Newsroom
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Rose and Graham Price, Glencoe, with their nine-month-old lambs fleece, turned to soft rolling skin genetics seeking rapid genetic gain and improved productivity in their flock.
A shift to soft rolling skins genetics from a traditional fine wool Merino has resulted in increased fleece weights, fertility, and growth rates plus reduced fly strike for a family in a high rainfall environment.

