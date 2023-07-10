A shift to soft rolling skins genetics from a traditional fine wool Merino has resulted in increased fleece weights, fertility, and growth rates plus reduced fly strike for a family in a high rainfall environment.
Graham and Rose Price dovetailed their self-replacing 750 Merino ewe flock with an Angus herd of 150 cows on 440ha in 875mm rainfall zone country comprising mainly granite soils at Glencoe.
Graham is a third generation fine wool Merino grower and juggled a full-time off-farm job up until his recent retirement, with Rose managing the bulk of the farming operations.
READ ALSO:
They wanted easy care sheep that would grow faster and be more robust to lift lamb survival rates and fleece weights while maintaining wool quality.
"We liked the plain body, bigger style of sheep and the bold, crimpy and stylish wool," Graham said.
For Rose, it came down to handle.
She could feel the difference in the soft rolling skins wool and it stood out for softness.
Fibre diameter in their flock ranged from 15 micron in the maiden ewes to 16 micron in the hoggets while adults averaged under 18 micron.
Seeking rapid genetic gain and improved productivity in their flock, the couple turned to Glenwood Merinos at Wellington, NSW, as an ram source eight years ago.
"What was appealing about the Glenwood sheep was the wool was very good and we felt it would be a good match with ours, which proved to be correct. Our micron became a bit finer while maintaining our wool quality," Graham said.
At the time, their ewes were cutting an average of 3kg on an annual shearing and the couple aimed to lift both fleece weight and lambing percentages.
"Improved carcase weights were a secondary consideration but became a strong consideration once we decided we would go with Glenwood," Rose said.
The couple had stopped mulesing in 2004 and were impressed the Glenwood sheep had not been mulesed since 2005, while the plain bodies reduced susceptibility to flystrike.
As a true superfine flock, the Price's wool had been favoured by Italian buyers with the couple travelling to the Italian mills to speak directly with the processors.
"The Italian mills were paying premiums for the traditional short New England superfine wool and we always received very strong wool prices," Graham said.
"But we felt production wise it was not an option for us to remain with a traditional style sheep.
"We aimed to improve the handle, crimp, and length - we stopped worrying about micron 20 years ago as the skins on our sheep were very good producing free growing wool.
"Productivity is measured through your gross margins and not by the auction price.
"The wool cut and size of the sheep were profit drivers for me as size and better fat cover means good resale value."
The Schneider Group invited the couple to join their Authentico program, an integrity scheme building commercial quantities of fully traceable wool for export to their own specialised combing mills in Italy and Egypt.
Graham and Rose switched to an eight monthly shearing to push productivity while maintaining a 3kg fleece weight at 17 micron, and with a view to eventually move to a double shearing.
"By going to twice a year shearing it gave us a lot more flexibility of fitting in when the shearers were available."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.