There's no love lost between the Guyra Super Spuds and Armidale Rams and it was the former who bagged bragging rights when the two sides met on Saturday.
The Super Spuds league tag and men's teams delivered drubbings to their down-the-hill rivals.
First up, the league tag team posted their biggest win of the year in a 40-4 triumph.
Super Spuds president Grant Robertson said they started slow and their defence delivered the win.
"The girls were a bit scratchy in the first-half, made a lot of mistakes," he said.
"They started beating tags in the second half and splitting the line and had enough speed to finish some tries. It's their biggest score of the season, which is nice because the attack has been a problem.
"As always they defended well and supported each other well. Kiarna Landsborough scored three tries and Sharnae Smith two and they were the standouts."
In the men's game, Mark Walker and Corey Torrens ran riot.
They belted the Rams by 50 points in a 62-12 victory.
SEE ALSO:
Robertson said they figured out the Rams' defence early and capitalised on that.
"Beating Armidale never gets old," he said.
"Armidale tried to compress its defence so there was always going to be space out wide.
"Mark and Corey exploited that pretty well."
Walker posted three tries while Torrens , Terique Smith and Alistiar Connors, landed a brace each.
Hayden Strong, Edward Pitt and Jayden French also picked up four-pointers.
"Billy Youman came back from injury and had a good game and our two new Samoan boys had a run and went well too," Robertson said.
"It's nice to add more points to give us a buffer in the for and against and Uralla did us a favour by rolling Narwan, so we're now within reach of the minor premiership if we're good enough."
The competition has a general bye this weekend before it resumes on July 15.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.