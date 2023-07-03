Pumpkins on the road to help others

By the time your reading this there will be a record year for the Pathfinders pumpkin run will be on the road.
The Pathfinders 2023 Pumpkin Run departed Tilbuster Station on the New England Highway on Monday morning with a police escort.
By the end of the week they will be at Government House in Sydney.
The project is a heart-warming story about people helping others in our community at several levels.
Since its inception, the Pathfinders Pumpkin Run has delivered many tonnes of pumpkins around the region and further afield where volunteers make and serve pumpkin soup to the homeless, while other groups also make use of the locally grown produce.
Last year the run headed to the coast where flood victims were the recipients.
While this year it is returning to its regular destination of Sydney, just down the road in Tamworth pumpkin run will stop at the Cornerstone Church Kitchen who will use some pumpkins to help local families that they regularly support with food relief.
Pathfinders provide a place where disadvantaged young people participate in a range of agricultural, horticultural and trade skills programs including vegetable production, beef cattle production, fencing, welding and building construction to build their self-esteem, skills and work readiness.
The pumpkins have been grown on Pathfinders' working farm - Tilbuster Station - by young people, who are engaging in agricultural and life skills programs provided by Pathfinders.
The Pumpkin Run project was created by Pathfinders to support the programs they run for young people who have faced difficult times, and it provides them with a sense of community by giving back to those less fortunate.
When they reach Newcastle and Sydney they will deliver pumpkins to The Soul Café, Oz Harvest, Newtown Mission, and UNICEF Australia, before finishing the run at Government House.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
