The Armidale Express
Armidale Rifle Club receives government grant to build new amenities

By Newsroom
July 1 2023 - 7:00am
Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall with Armidale Rifle Club member Andrew Cameron, celebrating the announcement of new female amenities, which will be constructed using a $7,535 State Government grant. Picture supplied
Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall with Armidale Rifle Club member Andrew Cameron, celebrating the announcement of new female amenities, which will be constructed using a $7,535 State Government grant. Picture supplied

Armidale Rifle Club has drawn a bead on constructing brand new female amenities at its range, after securing a $7535 state government grant.

