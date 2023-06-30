Armidale Rifle Club has drawn a bead on constructing brand new female amenities at its range, after securing a $7535 state government grant.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the grant would improve the facilities for existing and new members alike.
"It was great to be back out at the Armidale Rifle Club to give them the good news, so it can better cater for a growing number of female members," Mr Marshall said.
"The Wollomombi range has a long and interesting history and I commend the club's efforts to upgrade the facility to modern standards."
He said the grant would be go towards building a new female amenities block, which he said is in desperate need, with the growing number of female club members.
"The club is small but active, hosting regular shooting competitions and is also used by The Armidale School Rifle Club and the New England Girls' School Rifle Club," he said.
"Well done to club captain Matt Foster and the Armidale Rifle Club team for securing the funds for much needed upgrades."
The Armidale Rifle Club was originally based on a site on Long Swamp Road but for various reasons the range was closed in 1982.
The club began negotiations with the Wollomombi Station owner David Wright to use the old range, and it was reopened in 1987.
"It is important we continue to support our local sporting clubs - they are the lifeblood of our communities and the key to ensuring our community live a healthy and happy lifestyle," Mr Marshall said.
"I look forward to visiting again when the amenities are complete."
The grant was secured under the Local Sports Grants Program.
