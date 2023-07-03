A new support group could fill a gap in the New England region for people living with Parkinson's Disease.
Parkinson's NSW already has established links in the community at Armidale, Glen Innes and Tamworth.
Kim Dahler hopes Inverell will soon have its own support group with an information meeting set down for July 18.
She has had Parkinson's for 12 years and is part of a similar for people in Port Macquarie.
"I've spent a lot of time in Inverell and I thought there was a need for it," Ms Dahler said.
"I've made a lot of friends in the area and from what I've been told there is more that needs doing.
"Groups like this provide an opportunity for people with Parkinson's to talk to one another.
"It's a chance for them to share experiences and a way for the carers to be involved, too."
The plan is to run a monthly meeting and have enough members to form a committee.
Ms Dahler said groups like this are vital for people who need helping navigating the disease
"I didn't come out of the Parkinson's closet until about 3 or 4 years ago and that's quite common," she said.
"Now I'm involved in these groups and have a support network available.
"It's all about forming a connection and talking about things you might not have enough time for at a GP.
"We can help them form a committee and a big thanks to the council for letting us hire the library out for the event.
"I've been walking around town and I think I've handed out flyers to just about every business in Inverell.
The meeting will be held at the Inverell Shire Public Library at 10.30am.
Meanwhile, Parkinson's NSW is holding an information seminar at Armidale on July 6.
It will have four presenters including neurologist Dr Stephen Duma.
Bookings need to be made by July 3 and cost $25.
Visit www.parkinsonsnsw.org.au for more information.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
