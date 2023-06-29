Households and businesses will need to tighten their belts with power bills set to rise, again.
According to the Australian Energy Regulator (AER), customers will see their electricity prices increase by more than 20 per cent from Saturday, July 1.
It's a growing struggle for many and a cause for concern.
University of New England (UNE) student Emily Castles said her HECS debt has just gone up, and now her power bill has followed suit.
"I pay quarterly at the moment and the difference between my last bill and the bill I just paid was over $100," she said.
Ms Castles recently moved into a two-bedroom unit to complete her final year of study for her psychology degree online, while also working full-time as a barista at a local coffee shop.
What is meant to be a time of fun, freedom, and independence, has become a period where she must decide whether to prioritise her power bill over her physical and mental health.
"I've had to really consider if I need to see my GP or my psychologist. There has to be a couple times I've had to reschedule appointments, especially around power bills time," she said.
"As the bills come in and recently having a rent increase, including cost of food, petrol and everything. There has been times my mental health and studies has gone on the backburner."
Heaters and hot water systems are among the biggest contributors to powers bills.
Owner of Tamworth's Edward Parry Motel Michael Kelly said he definitely sees a spike during the colder months.
"We'll get a peak in summer where it's hot and a peak in winter when it's cold," he said.
"It's only whenever the guests are in their rooms that they keep their lights or heaters on."
Mr Kelly said he will need to consider whether or not to put up room prices.
In an bid to keep costs down Mr Kelly has installed 40 solar panels.
He's also outsourced his laundry service because of the cost of running washers and dryers.
"It's going up no matter what. So we have had to look at other ways to keep costs down," he said.
"There is not much we can do about it, but we try to do what we can to offset it."
A new report from AER revealed the number of people who need assistance paying their power bill has soared by 19 per cent to 89,201 since the same quarter last year.
During that same period the average hardship debt having increased from $137 to $1871.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
