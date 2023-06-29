The Armidale Express
AFL North West: Nomads topple Swans in Clarrie Barker's milestone match

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:54pm
Clarrie Barker brought up his 100th game for the New England Nomads. Pictures by Danny Dalton.
Clarrie Barker brought up his 100th game for the New England Nomads. Pictures by Danny Dalton.

The June 24 fixture against the Tamworth Swans was a special one for the New England Nomads with their coach Clarrie Barker marking his 100th game for the club.

