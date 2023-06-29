The June 24 fixture against the Tamworth Swans was a special one for the New England Nomads with their coach Clarrie Barker marking his 100th game for the club.
The 23-year-old brought up his milestone in typical style in being named as one of the side's best players and kicking three goals in the 16.27-123 to 6.11-43 victory.
Nomads assistant Harry Dobson said it was special to honour Barker.
"It was a lot of fun to celebrate such a revered figure in a club," he said.
"Clarrie, I greatly admire him because he is in his early 20s and he has accepted the responsibly of being senior coach and he is a leader on and off the field.
"There was definitely some extra motivation [to get the win] for Clarrie."
The Nomads started the fixture slowly, edging past the Swans by five points in the first quarter and then 20 in the second.
But they hit the accelerator in the second-half to romp home for the 80-point win.
The goals were shared around. Along with Barker's three, Fraser Menzies and Dave Richards also managed trebles, Travis Salmon scored a brace while Matt Pine, Nicholas Leopardi, Noah Connick, Tajo Quaife and Jackson Hall all picked up six-pointers.
Dobson said they were a bit rusty after two weeks on the sidelines thanks to the general long weekend bye and a competition bye.
"We tried to play too frenetically," he said.
"While we wanted to play the game quickly, we didn't have control of the tempo.
"What went well in the second-half was our transition and our connection between playes in back-half of the ground to the forward-half.
"Also our centre square brigade got right on top and we were able to win the ball from the centre and give our forwards really good looks at the ball."
A big game beckons this Saturday with a double header for Pride Round at Tamworth's No.1 Oval.
The Nomads are up against the Tamworth Kangaroos for the 5.15pm fixture.
"When the fixture came out and we found out we are playing a night game, there is always a sense of excitement about playing under floodlights because it is not something we do often at all," Dobson said.
"Tamowrth No. 1 Oval has the best lights that i have ever played under.
"I have played football in three states and they are definitely the best."
The Nomads have previous experience playing under lights.
They beat the Roos in the elimination semi-final in 2022.
While Dobson is absent for the fixture, he said they are welcoming back a handful of players including Jack Keogh.
"We have got him back from Holbrook, he has been an outstanding contributor on the field for us this year," he said.
"He can play in the ruck, he can play on-ball, he can be a key forward, he has got so many tricks in his bag.
"Having him back is such an asset for our team."
They also have South Australian Angus Langsmith returning.
"He hasn't played a lot of footy but he has been a solid contributor in the back half,' Dobson said.
"He is one we have come to rely on."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
