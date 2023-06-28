A ROCK and roll theme will add extra flavour to the a popular New England festival.
It will be the 25th anniversary of the Bingara Happy Days Orange Festival.
The festival is one of the highlights on the region's calendar and has attracted crowds of more than 5000 people in previous years.
READ ALSO:
It is run by Gwydir Shire Council and started as a way of commemorating the local lives lost during World War I and II.
That tradition has continued through cultivating orange trees in Finch Street with an annual celebration of the towns culture and history.
It all starts on Friday, June 30, with the much-loved orange picking ceremony, followed by the picking of the trees by Bingara Central School and preschool students.
The children guard the trees in the lead-up to the annual harvest to ensure that the oranges are ripe for the picking.
Leather jackets and high heels will be accepted during a special movie screening of Grease at the Roxy Theatre on Friday night.
People are invited to come in their best 1950s inspired outfit to the festival for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate.
"For inspiration, watch the Grease movie or the Happy Days TV show," Council said.
The festival will include about 70 market stalls, performances, food trucks, vintage car shows, kids entertainment and a street parade.
MC Tony Worsley, famous for his song Velvet Waters, will keep the crowd up-to-date throughout the day.
Other performers include the Rockin' Bodgies, Memphis Moovers Roving Duo and the Bingara Central School Band.
For the evening entertainment on Saturday, there will be a 50's Dance Hall with DJ Grizzly Adams at the Bingara RSL Club.
The Happy Days Orange Festival was introduced in 1998 and has grown significantly since its humble beginnings.
The festival was initially introduced as an extension of the orange picking ceremony, a tradition that marked 60 years in 2020.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.