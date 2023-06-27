A New England charity says it's providing more than 70 meals a day to those in need.
The Cornerstone Church Kitchen will get a helping hand, when the Pathfinders Pumpkin Run travels through the region before heading to Sydney.
The unusual delivery will be used to help local families that they regularly support with food relief.
Pathfinders, an Armidale-based charity that provides services to vulnerable communities, is preparing to deliver hundreds of pumpkins to community groups and charities who provide meals for those in need.
This year's run will be held from July 3-6, leaving from Pathfinders working farm Tilbuster Station ujnder police escort and finishing up at Government House, Sydney.
A record-breaking 15 tonnes of pumpkins will be delivered to groups in Armidale, Tamworth, Newcastle, and Sydney along the way.
The pumpkins have been grown on Pathfinders' working farm by young people, who are engaging in agricultural and life skills programs provided by Pathfinders.
"We see firsthand how people are struggling, and we know how hard this past year has been for a lot of families," Pathfinders chief executive Alan Brennan said.
"Food insecurity has been on the rise over the past 12 months in Australia, and it is still rising due to the increased cost of living, and it's now impacting a diverse range of people."
Mr Brennan said it's not just "low-income, single parents and the homeless" lining up for help.
He said young people and middle-aged workers are now also lining up for charity meals for the first time.
Pathfinders volunteers, staff, and young people will team up with soup kitchens, to help prepare meals and deliver pumpkins to as many community groups as possible during their week away.
Tamworth's Coledale Community Centre is on the list for a delivery.
The Pumpkin Run will culminate on Thursday, July 6, at Government House for an event hosted by Her Excellency the Honourable Margret Beazley.
Mr Brennan said he was pleased to be invited back to Government House.
"The Pumpkin Run is a rewarding experience for our young people, they put in a lot of time preparing the soil, planting the seeds, maintaining the pumpkins, all while learning vital agricultural skills and gaining a sense of community in the process," he said.
"There are a lot of factors that determine how many tons the team will grow each year, we are very pleased with the work that our staff and young people have put into growing pumpkins this year, having successfully harvested 15 tonnes of pumpkins."
