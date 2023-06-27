SENIOR police have confirmed the victim of Armidale's violent home invasion is in "good spirits", recovering in hospital.
Dr James Leitch is being treated in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after he was stabbed in the back by four offenders in what police believe is a random break-and-enter gone wrong.
Dr Leitch - who is a senior specialist cardiologist at the same hospital he's being treated at - has spoken with detectives to detail what unfolded inside the Garibaldi Street home on Sunday night.
The 67-year-old discovered four offenders inside the Armidale house before he was stabbed. They fled with two phones, a wallet and keys.
"He's in a stable condition, talking to detectives, and is in reasonable spirits considering what's happened," New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman told ACM on Tuesday.
"He's spoken to investigators, and gave an account of what happened."
He underwent surgery and remains in a stable condition.
New England police have thrown every resource at the investigation - which is being run by Strike Force Laperouse - after it was set-up after Sunday night's home invasion.
"It is concerning, someone being confronted, and being stabbing, receiving a very serious injury that ultimately could have been life-threatening," Detective Chapman said.
"I would hope it is opportunistic, it is not targeted, we don't believe.
"The searches are all done, the evidentiary of the premises, and outside. Detectives are still canvassing, speaking to neighbours."
On Tuesday, police wrapped up combing the crime scene at the home, as well as searches of the neighbourhood, the nearby Arboretum, and where the getaway car was torched in the creeklands area off Niagara Street.
Police said Dr Leitch and a 69-year-old man had been out earlier in the night and returned to the location, but despite tracking the movements, police are still trying to find the motive as the manhunt for the four men continues.
Police want more community members to come forward, making another public appeal for help on Tuesday.
"We just need someone to speak up, say something, if you saw anything," Detective Chapman said.
The four offenders, described as men with their faces covered, stormed the home, stabbed Dr Leitch, and stole the goods - some of which have since been recovered.
They fled in a stolen Mazda 3 sedan which was then torched in the creeklands area, off Niagara Street in the minutes after the 10pm home invasion.
"That vehicle was reported stolen last Friday, June 23, from a Taylor Street premises in Armidale," Detective Chapman said.
"We have CCTV footage of that vehicle fire, shortly after this [home invasion] offence, and that's why we believe this is connected.
"So we're appealing for anyone that saw that vehicle being driven, or about that time, or who has dash cam to please come forward."
The 69-year-old man also home at the time was not injured and is assisting police, officers confirmed.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Armidale detectives on 6771 6999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
