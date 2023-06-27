The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Older Australians strive for driving independence

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gretel Kempster is 94 years-old and she's going to keep her driver's licence for as long as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.