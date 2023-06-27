Gretel Kempster is 94 years-old and she's going to keep her driver's licence for as long as possible.
She's held the licence for 60 years.
Some seniors could be dangerous drivers but you'd rarely catch them tailgating on the freeway, Mrs Kempster said.
Compared to older motorists, "some young drivers have dreadful road manners," she said.
Mrs Kempster lives in Armidale on top of a steep hill overlooking the regional university town.
The public bus service passes by every hour.
The former French teacher is a "bright spark" with a great social life, according to a neighbour of 35 years.
She was NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2021 for her work hosting classical music appreciation sessions in her sitting room each week.
And she's captained the local golf club.
Mrs Kempster said giving up her licence would mean a "loss of independence".
She knows a number of people her age who surrendered their licence voluntarily because they felt unsafe.
"But I really like being independent and having my own car," she said.
The federal government provides help-at-home services to take seniors shopping and to social events.
But Mrs Kempster said relying on services like these means "you can't just hop into your car and whiz to the corner store when you run out of milk".
"I don't want to do my shopping online because it's a social activity, it's not just getting provisions," she said.
The NSW Government operated a four-year trial for their regional seniors travel card that is loaded with $250 credit and valid for 14 months.
It could be used for fuel, taxis and regional trains and coaches in NSW.
The travel card eases the cost of transport for seniors living in regional, rural and remote areas and Mrs Kempster has enjoyed the freedom of taking taxis.
The last applications for the card closed in November 2023. Mrs Kempster would like to see the travel card program extended.
There are advanced driver assistance systems available and researchers at the University of New South Wales have tested its usefulness for older drivers.
The study of more than 1300 seniors looked at cruise control, parking assistance, automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring.
The results found older people appreciated driver assistance features in new cars but they didn't fully use or trust them.
"There has been very little research into older people and advanced driver assistance systems, so this UNSW study is breaking new ground," National Seniors Australia head of research Dr Diane Hosking said.
Cars with features including a high seating position, lightweight doors and a power-operated boot were recommended for the comfort of older drivers.
South Australian seniors are sent a self-assessment form when they turn 75 year but are not required to complete regular medical check-ups to keep their licence.
Australians in NSW, Queensland and ACT are expected to complete an annual medical assessment after they reach 75 years of age.
In Western Australia annual medical assessments are required after 80 years of age.
