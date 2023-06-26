The Armidale Express
Rarely seen Margaret Olly works on display at NERAM in Armidale

By Newsroom
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:04pm
NERAM volunteers hanging artworks by Margaret Olley for the Ode to Olley exhibition.
Rarely seen artworks by eminent Australian artist Margaret Olley have gone on display at NERAM.

