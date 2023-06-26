The Guyra Super Spuds held off a fast-finishing Uralla-Walcha outfit to maintain a clear lead on the 2023 Group 19 men's ladder.
At Uralla's Woodville Oval the Super Spuds scored enough points early on to ensure they would finish as 40-32 victors against the gallant TigerRoos.
Super Spuds president Grant Robertson said they were fortunate they put points on early.
"We were really under the pump in the last few minutes," he said.
"It was lucky we had a burst of point just after half-time and built a 40-18 lead because Uralla/Walcha came back at us as we tired."
Robertson lamented a lack of discipline, both on-the-field and on the training paddock.
"We had a heap of penalties against us and had to do a lot of tackling," he said.
SEE ALSO:
"It's quite frustrating because we know how good we can be, but we're just not playing very smart at the moment and our fitness is still poor. We need to train better."
The closeness of the men's match followed a tight 10-all draw in the league tag.
Robertson praised Guyra's defence.
"The girls manage to make every game close, whether they're favourites or underdogs," he said.
"This time they had to do a lot of defence and did a great job.
"Uralla-Walcha only scored once by running through us so defensively we held strong.
"We just couldn't execute well enough with the ball to get the match-winner, but it was another good effort."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.