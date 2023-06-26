Arguments start ahead of referendum

Two months ago we had not long published a story about The Voice to Parliament when my phone rang.
The reader who called had a simple question: When are you going to run the no case?
It took me by surprise.
As I spoke with the caller, I mentioned the story we had published - you can look back at it here - had spoken to four indigenous residents and was not written to promote the yes case or the no case.
In fact, only one said they were definitely in favour of it at that stage. Others had conditions, wanted more information, or alternative proposals.
But the caller informed me they were not ringing to debate the issue with me. Adamant the story was in favour of the yes side, her only question was where was the argument against the Voice to Parliament.
In fact that story, only meant as an insight into what our First Nations residents were thinking about the matter, provided a good balance of views on the referendum topic.
Then the phone call that followed shows the problem the yes and no campaigns will come across as they make their case. Some people will already have made up their mind about what they think it is all about regardless of the debate.
Both campaigns, in favour and against, are about to start telling us a lot more.
Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin mentioned Armidale, when he said hundreds of community events supporting a 'yes' vote had already been held and the fund would support even more conversations across Australia.
"It is all about supporting the conversation on constitutional recognition through a voice to parliament across the country from the big cities, to rural and regional Australia and everywhere in between, whether that be in Albany, Armidale or Aurukun," he said.
The 'No' campaign is lead by 'Australians for Unity.'
This campaign is led by Shadow Indigenous Australians Minister Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Nyunggai Warren Mundine.
Arguments for the 'No' vote include that the Voice won't deliver meaningful change for indigenous people, and that Sovereignty and Treaty should be prioritised ahead of a Voice.
Ahead of the referendum, expected to be held in October, ACM is seeking your views.
We're asking our readers to share their views in an online survey conducted by ACM's research team at Chi Squared.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
