Friday, June 23
The Armidale City Bowling Club and Escape Rooms Tamworth is hosting a Cocktails and Crime today (Friday).
It's an interactive game of mystery, fun and crime. Players will simply need to solve the crime with the material provided, there is no need to worry about scripts or acting.
Tickets include platter food and a complimentary drink on arrival.
People are encouraged to dress up in their best crime solving attire. It is an over-18 event and will be held at the bowling club between 5.30pm-7pm.
Sunday, June 25
Fresh produce and other items, including handmade and handcrafted products, will be available from stallholders at the markets in the Beardy Street Mall.
The markets are on Sunday morning and it starts at 8.30am. Armidale Markets in the Mall are held monthly on the last Sunday of each month.
Sunday, June 25
On Sunday 25 June Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting a bush event at Pine Tree, near Yarrowyck.
Start between 10 and 12. Course close 2pm. Newcomers of any age and ability can join in. Dress for the weather. Bring water and something to eat.
From Armidale, take Bundarra Rd past saleyards to junction with Thunderbolts Way (about 28 km). Turn right, follow Thunderbolts Way 7.2 km (past Torryburn Rd turnoff) to the flagged Pine Tree access road on the left. Dogs are not permitted.
Any questions contact organiser Alec Watt prior to the day on 0402 261 890 or alec@wattfamily.com.au
Wednesday, June 28
The Monthly MeetUp at UNE SRI is a regular opportunity to gather and connect.
UNE SRI founder Sam Duncan FarmLab will share his experience at SXSW - which was a weeklong innovation event filled with tech, innovation and much more!
UNE SRI is located at NOVA, 122 Faulkner Street, and the meet-up runs for an hour from midday.
Thursday, June 29
UNE is hosting an afternoon of live acoustic music, warming beverages, and a vibrant menu that will tantalize your taste buds on Thursday.
The winter warmer event will feature musician Fergus Lupton. It starts at the UNE Life Cafe courtyard from 3pm.
Until July 23
NERAM's latest exhibition explores the work of contemporary practitioners of needlecraft, reinterpreting the traditional "female" artform's techniques and subject matter.
