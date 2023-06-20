Fire station to stay open as recruitment drive begins

A recruitment campaign will commence to find more local fire fighters after the state government confirmed it will keep Bingara Fire Station open.
The decision by the state government follows months of uncertainty for the NSW Fire & Rescue brigade.
Gwydir Shire Council was given notice that the station faced the threat of closure in late-2022, because of a limited number of recruits.
In February this year, the plans by Fire & Rescue NSW to close the Bingara station were blocked by the government.
Then following the state election in March, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall sought an assurance from the new government that they would also keep the station open, despite the limited number of recruits.
In May Mr Marshall put a question on the notice paper asking for a "cast iron guarantee" that a closure of the station was not on the cards.
He said the minister, Jihad Dib, had guaranteed to not just keep Bingara Fire Station open, but to actively recruit new firefighters, so that in the event of a fire or disaster, the people of Bingara and district are properly equipped and supported.
"This is a win not the region, but the truth is it never should have come to this," Mr Marshall said.
"Bingara may be a small community but lives out here are just as important as ones in the big city and just as deserving of adequate fire protection."
Mr Marshall said the local recruitment drive, in conjunction with Gwydir Shire Council, was now underway and three potential firefighters had already been found.
"This is great news, but we need to keep a close eye on Fire & Rescue NSW to make sure they follow through and honour the commitment the minister has made," Mr Marshall said.
"I know in the past that a number of locals have approached Fire & Rescue NSW to sign up only to be told they weren't recruiting but now is your chance.
"I encourage Bingara locals who want to keep the fire station open to think about signing up," he said.
