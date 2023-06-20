The Armidale Express
Bingara Fire Station to stay open says Emergency Services Minister

By Newsroom
June 21 2023 - 7:00am
Fire station to stay open as recruitment drive begins
A recruitment campaign will commence to find more local fire fighters after the state government confirmed it will keep Bingara Fire Station open.

