The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

NSW and Victorian crime statistics show rising car thefts

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
June 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW and Victoria annual crime statistics have revealed a return to pre-pandemic levels of car theft particularly in regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.