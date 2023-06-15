Haven of luxury and space

13 Eulahbar Crescent, Armidale
This immaculate and elegant two-storey residence strikes a perfect balance between bespoke luxury and low-maintenance living within a peaceful bushland setting in the middle of town.
It is superbly designed for family life with seamless connection of formal and casual living zones, multiple outdoor dining terraces for entertaining including a north-facing courtyard, and a fully enclosed landscaped garden framed with hedges.
The upper-level bedrooms are private sanctuaries, notably the spacious main bedroom suite with its king-size ensuite, walk-in robe, district views to South Hill and and a private balcony overlooking gardens. Bedrooms four and five (or study) both open to a full-width balcony.
There are two beautifully designed living and dining spaces, opening to courtyards or terraces, and a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops and splashback, waterfall island bench and impressive LED feature lighting.
Among the host of features in this supremely comfortable home are ducted split-system heating/cooling, plantation shutters, roller blinds, linen-look curtains with sheers, built-in robes in four bedrooms, fifth bedroom or fully equipped study, walk-in linen press, remote double lock-up garage and understair storage, and a hidden hot water system with flood protection.
The new owner even has the option to buy the furniture in this stunningly presented property.
Constructed without compromise and maintained to perfection, this is a home of enduring style and quality in a very tightly held and family-friendly pocket of Armidale.
