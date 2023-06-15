Cost of living pressures for some New England residents are about to hit even harder with a proposed hike to rates given the green light.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) on Thursday, June 15, released its decisions on special rates variations requested by some 17 local councils across NSW.
Among them was Armidale Regional Council, which was looking to impose at 58.8 per cent rates increase split over three years.
IPART has approved the request, which will now have to come back before a full council meeting for determination, likely before the coming financial year.
Meanwhile, Tenterfield Shire Council had requested a massive 86 per cent increase over two years, but only had it partially approved by IPART, with a single-year 43 per cent increase given the tick.
Armidale Regional Council's approved special rates variation request was for a 16.67 per cent increase in the 2023-24 financial year, 16.67 per cent in 2024-25 and 16.66 per cent in 2025-26.
The increases apply only to the base rate and ad valorem component of ratepayers' bills, not to the extra fees and charges like waste collections and landfill levies.
As an example, an ARC ratepayer living on property out of town shared their rates notice with the Express, which had a total of $1872 for the 2022-23 financial year.
Of that total, $285 was the "base amount" and $924 the amount based on the "residential/non-urban" land's value (the ad valorem).
Therefore the 16.67 per cent increase proposed for this coming financial year will apply to $1209. That's an increase of $201.54 in the first year of the approved SRV - equivalent to around $50 per quarterly bill.
That dollar amount will be different depending on your property's category - urban, non-urban, commercial etc.
As previously reported, the council said the proposed rate hike would cover badly needed repairs on roads, bridges, gutters and footpaths in the region while upgrading amenities such as parks, playgrounds, community buildings and the Armidale Aquatic Centre.
In a statement last year, mayor Sam Coupland said the region needed a rate increase to fund the $7.8m shortfall to improve declining assets and infrastructure.
"Our region voted to make this a better place to live, but this can only happen if we make the hard decisions now," Cr Coupland said.
