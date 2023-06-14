The Armidale Express
Armidale cyclist Toby Inglis is off to the Netherlands

Updated June 14 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:11pm
Toby in-form at the NRS Junior Tour of Sydney last year. He will spend five weeks road racing in Europe as part of a Netherlands junior development team.
A lonely training regime cycling more than 400km on his road bike up and down the hills of New England for the past 10 weeks has reached its goal for road speedster Toby Inglis, who will spend the next five weeks in Europe as a guest cyclist with a Netherlands junior team.

