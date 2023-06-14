A lonely training regime cycling more than 400km on his road bike up and down the hills of New England for the past 10 weeks has reached its goal for road speedster Toby Inglis, who will spend the next five weeks in Europe as a guest cyclist with a Netherlands junior team.
The Armidale School year 12 student is one of only five Australians, all from NSW, to be selected to train and race with Zuyd Cycling Team who will be based at Watersley Sports and Talentpark, an incubator for elite and developing professional athletes in Sittard, just near the border with Belgium and Germany.
Four other cyclists, three males and a female, as well as a manager, will join him.
Toby gained his jersey from AusCycling selectors after finishing on top of the points ladder from five selection races earlier this year - a criterium, road race and time trial at the Road Cycling Nationals in Ballarat in January, as well as the road race and time trial at the Oceania Championships in March.
Most recently he placed sixth in General Classification at the National Junior Road Series in Canberra in May.
"It's the opportunity of a lifetime and the pathway for what I want to pursue - to race professionally in Europe. I can't wait to go and learn so much," he said.
At Watersley the Zuyd team will race four times a week in both Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and local races in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and possibly France.
In between will be training and workshops with some of the best in the business.
"The UCI events are the big ticket road races mostly between 80 and 120km that are used by national selectors for world tour teams," Toby said.
"They are the biggest form of racing for juniors internationally and it will be seriously competitive.
"But there will also be kermesse races, pretty cool event usually on a Sunday afternoon that make their way through the countryside and villagers come out and cheer along - they will be pretty special also be a lot of fun."
