Consistency, commitment and discipline.
They are the three things Moree Boomerangs coach Jason Munro wants from his team for the remainder of the 2023 Group 19 season.
The opening three rounds saw the Boomerangs flying with wins over the Narwan Eels, Warialda Wombats and Tingha Tigers.
Then they succumbed to Uralla-Walcha 42-40 and most recently have had back-to-back losses against the Guyra Super Spuds and then Inverell.
Munro said they need to turn up mentally, as well as physically, if they are any chance of claiming back the premiership trophy.
"Not travelling for away games, we are not looking for excuses, we just have to be better ourselves," he said.
"We went up to Walcha and they basically smacked our backsides, they blew us off the park in the first-half.
"They played some good football.
"We are just turning up and thinking we have got to go through the motions, we can't do it."
As long-time competition heavyweights, teams are turning up and putting out their best performances when they face the Boomerangs.
But Munro said it is up to his side to lift as well.
"A lot of teams rise to the occasion but, in saying that, we need to as well," he said.
"Up until last week, I think we were sitting in second and could have possibly been in fourth but from that we went down to fourth position.
"We didn't want to be caught in that logjam at the back-end of the season which is where we are now - in fourth spot."
Although he highlighted those areas as ones to improve, Munro said their discipline has been better this year.
It was something they worked on and it is slowly starting to come together.
SEE ALSO:
But it drops off at "crucial times."
Fortunately there is plenty of talent in the Boomerangs squad.
And they don't have to travel so much for the remaining six games with four on home turf and away matches to Bingara and Warialda.
"Just discipline and consistency is our key for the back-end of the season," Munro said.
"Fortunately for us the back-end of the draw falls in our favour, the furthest we travel now is to Warialda in these last six rounds.
"Realistically, we need the top three.
"It gives us two bites of the cherry and a possible home semi or home grand final.
"But we will cross that path when we get to it."
The Boomerangs league tag team are sitting ninth on the ladder with one win for the season.
But they have never been far off their opponents.
Apart from a 42-nil loss to last year's undefeated premiers the Tingha Tigers, they have been competitive.
"You look at a lot of their games and they have only just been beaten," Munro said.
"The game against Inverell, it wasn't until the last 10 minutes when they [Inverell] piled tries on," Munro said.
"Their attitude is pretty good to be around.
"I like sitting there with the girls, it is pretty positive.
"Just have to string a couple of games together."
The Boomerangs play the Bullets in Bingara this Saturday before they return home the following Saturday, June 24, against Narwan.
They will don special jerseys for the Narwan encounter dedicated to cancer research.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.