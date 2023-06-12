A man has been denied bail, accused of a raft of property offences as part of investigations into incidents across three towns.
Wayne Cutmore, 34, appeared in Inverell Local Court on Friday, June 9, on five sets of matters, after he was arrested in a chase with police the day before.
He is facing three charges of aggravated break-and-enter while people are home or with intent; two counts of stealing property from a house; five counts of fraud; and 12 fraud, break-in and stealing charges related to incidents in 2022.
He was not required to enter pleas in court. Cutmore made no new bid for release on the fresh allegations, and his bail for the 2022 matters was revoked in court on Friday.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Catherine Samuels formally refused bail, ordering him into custody until later this month.
New England police captured the 34-year-old, who was wanted by officers, after a chase from Dingwall Place in Moree about 8am on June 8.
Operation Mulga was launched earlier this year to home in on those behind property crime across the Moree, Boggabilla and Mungindi areas.
The 34-year-old and a teenage boy were arrested in Moree and charged.
Police said investigations by Operation Mulga are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.