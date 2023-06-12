BILL Heazlett is not the first in his family to be honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
His mother, Essie Catherine Heazlett was awarded in 1991 for her service to the community, particularly aged people.
When his father died, his mother spent the next 30 years working for Nazareth House and St Vinnies in Tamworth.
"I really feel in a way humbled," he said.
"I'm certainly not anywhere near the calibre of my mother."
His mother working her heart out for her community left a mark on him, he said.
"I suppose I have been very blessed that I came up in that family, and had that inspiration to serve others," he said.
In the 60s, Mr Heazlett moved from Tamworth to Walcha to teach, and expected to move on after a few years. Instead, he met a local girl and got married.
This year, he is being awarded for his service to local government and to the community of Walcha.
He served as a councillor in the 70s and again from the 80's to 2021. He was mayor of Walcha Council from 2000 to 2012.
During his time serving on council, the NSW government began amalgamating councils, and he led the resistance.
"I would think if there is anything to credit to me, and it's not much to me, but the fact that we did the fight, and were successful," he said.
Local government is important, because it allows people to decide what's meaningful to them, he said.
"In other words, the decisions that pertain to you, ought to be made by you or your local government," he said. "Not put on you from afar."
The 81-year-old suffered a stroke in 2019, but carries on playing golf and wrangling his two-and-a-half-year-old grandson.
"It's a joy to have him and so that makes you feel alive, and in a sense loved I suppose, too," he said.
"They're not very demonstrative, but they certainly keep you on your toes."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
