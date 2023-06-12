The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Former Walcha mayor Bill Heazlett awarded 2023 King's Birthday Honour

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Walcha mayor Bill Heazlett is a recipient of a Medal of the Order of Australia. Picture by Peter Hardin
Former Walcha mayor Bill Heazlett is a recipient of a Medal of the Order of Australia. Picture by Peter Hardin

BILL Heazlett is not the first in his family to be honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.