Entering the 2023 season after winning the 2022 title was always going to be a tough prospect for the Narwan Eels but, at the halfway point, they are only seeing positives.
Gone is a large number of players from the grand final-winning men's team and in their place is a host of youngsters.
But they're hitting their straps.
After eight matches, they sit equal with the Guyra Super Spuds on points on the table, the Spuds' stronger differential separating them.
They also have the best defensive with 136 points conceded, the next best is the Spuds with 186.
Narwan president Shaun Collins is justifiably rapt with the team.
"We had a count there the other day, I think you can count one hand how many players stayed [from the grand final side]," he said.
"It is a big positive for the club, seeing the young fellas that stepped up and taking a bit of leadership.
"They are a very young side and are showing a bit of pride and a bit of passion for the jersey."
SEE ALSO:
Coach Fletcher Strong has had the full squad "running since November last year."
And Collins said there's competition for spots in the side.
"At training too, we have got some players, the young fellas, who want to fight for their position," he said.
"People who had injuries at the start of the year are coming back.
"Some of those young fellas who are keeping their spots are stepping up even more."
They're confident they can continue their form but aren't getting too carried away.
"I think we know where we are at them moment where we can end up if we keep playing the way we do," Collins said.
"We have ups and downs."
Narwan have fielded an under-18 team this season for the first time since their return to the Group 19 fold in 2017.
They sit third on the table behind Guyra and Glen Innes and Collins said there's some work to do to match it with the ladder leaders.
"We probably met the two heavyweights of the 18s in the last two weeks - Glen Innes and Guyra," he said.
"We were in the fight for the 10 minutes in the first-half and the first 10 in the second-half.
"I think we have to find that a bit of heart we have and play the full 60 minutes with the heart and the passion we start with."
Rounding out the Narwan sides is the league tag team who have recorded four wins this season - the most since their return to Group 19.
"This is one of the best seasons they have had so far," Collins said.
"They were over the moon won their first game and then their second game.
"Now they have that confidence that they can compete."
"I am happy with them."
Next Sunday all three Narwan Eels teams will head to Inverell's Varley Oval to face the Hawks.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.