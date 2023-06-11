Pillar of Walcha's community Donald Murchie is one of two residents of the small town to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours List.
The award recognises a huge list of Mr Murchie's services to the community, including 25 years with the NSW Rural Fire Service, 66 years with the Walcha Presbyterian Church, and nearly 70 years in various positions within the Walcha Show Society.
"I couldn't believe it when I first heard it," Mr Murchie said.
With passion and dedication, Mr Murchie guided the steering committee that raised funds to build the Apsley Riverview Hostel 30 years ago, an achievement he holds close to his heart.
"Building the aged people's hostel in Walcha was one of the peak achievements in my life. It started off from the Presbyterian church but other community people became involved over the years," Mr Murchie said.
To this day the 85-year-old is still the Treasurer of the Friends of Riverview committee.
His advice to others is to be kind for the sake of kindness.
"None of the work I did was to get rewards. It was just a job had to be done and somebody needed to do it, and if I was able to do it I did it," Mr Murchie said.
"In a small country town in particular, volunteers are a vital part of the community."
Mr Murchie has been very heavily involved with the Walcha Show Society over the years, holding numerous positions including President from 1988 to 1990; Secretary from 2004 to 2019; Chief Pavilion Steward; Junior Sheep Judging Steward; and is a former chair of the Walcha Showground Trust.
Now happily retired, one of Mr Murchie's children runs the family farm they live on.
He said if his life has had any disappointments, it's that he couldn't do more for his beloved town.
True to his word, Mr Murchie is planning to spend the weekend of the King's Birthday volunteering at the Walcha Visitor Information Centre.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
