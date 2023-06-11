The Armidale Express
Mungindi RFS senior deputy captain awarded medal in King's Birthday Honours

Updated June 12 2023 - 11:58am, first published June 11 2023 - 10:05pm
NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers. Picture file
Mungindi's Rural Fire Brigade senior deputy captain Linda Riley has been named among the recipients of the Australian Fire Service Medal in this year's King's Birthday Honours List.

