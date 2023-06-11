Mungindi RFS senior deputy captain awarded medal in King's Birthday Honours

Mungindi's Rural Fire Brigade senior deputy captain Linda Riley has been named among the recipients of the Australian Fire Service Medal in this year's King's Birthday Honours List.
Ms Riley joined the Mungindi RFS brigade in 1992, taking on the role of deputy captain that same year, and became captain a few years later. She remained in that position until 2001 when she assumed the role of senior deputy captain which she has held to this day.
In 2022 she shared in the Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner's unit citation for service awarded to the Mungindi brigade for its efforts during shop fires in Mungindi in September 2020.
The fire destroyed the town's supermarket and had a significant impact on business and the community.
Ms Riley was instrumental in supporting her captain and brigade through her personal actions which are credited with limiting the spread of fire to adjoining businesses. Her actions and those of the Mungindi brigade prevented a major loss becoming catastrophic for that community.
In addition to Ms Riley's long-standing commitment to operational activities and senior leadership roles, she has contributed more broadly to the work of RFS in her roles as a permit officer, brigade treasurer, secretary and training officer.
She helped establish breathing apparatus and rescue capabilities within her brigade.
One of Ms Riley's most distinguishing and admirable traits is related to her profession as a nurse.
She is acknowledged as being a source of calm reassurance and unwavering support for her captain and the brigade in all their challenges and endeavours.
She is known for being a quiet achiever especially during medical emergencies.
Ms Riley's commitment to the RFS and the community is clear to all who know her.
She is acknowledged by her peers as an excellent ambassador for the organisation and for her distinguished service over many years and in various roles.
