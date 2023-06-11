King's Birthday honour roll an inspiration to us all

Today we're celebrating the incredible people in our community who go above and beyond in making the world a better place.
Whether that be in the fields of medicine, public service, volunteer work, the arts, sport, emergency services - the list of sectors recognised in the annual King's Birthday Honours List goes on.
As an aside, calling it the King's Birthday Honours List and King's Birthday long weekend is going to take some getting used to...
I am writing this column in advance of the official announcement so I won't name names, just in case technology doesn't play nicely and this piece gets published before the embargo is lifted Sunday night - unlikely, but best I don't take any chances.
What I will say is that we have several outstanding New England recipients on the list to whom we should all send congratulations and thanks.
You will be able to read more on each of them on our website as well as in the paper later this week.
For now though it is worth noting that service to rural medicine and humanitarianism feature strongly.
What is particularly encouraging - and this rings true every time these honour lists are presented - is the recipients are active in much more than just their day job.
On top of the key sector in which they are being recognised, there are also memberships to local sport clubs and service organisations, community work over any number of years, and often a string of prior awards and recognitions at a local and regional level.
These King's Birthday Honours List recipients are dedicated to their communities well beyond the work for which they get paid.
They are the example to which we can all aspire.
Congratulations one and all.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
