Sandman sashed grand champion at Dubbo for Warialda stud

It was a good sale day for Ben and Annabelle Monie from Thornleigh Herefords, who also sold Thornleigh Anzac S173 (AI) (S), an August 2021 drop son of Allendale Anzac K4, to Neil and Carmel Croker, Taralga, for $18,000. The bull weighed 876kg and scanned with an eye muscle area of 125sqcm.

