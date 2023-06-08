The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sandman sashed grand champion at Dubbo for Warialda stud

Updated June 8 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A New England stud in its second year of exhibiting at the Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show took out the grand champion sash at the 2023 event with a cracking young sire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.