The Armidale Express
Home/News/Court and Crime

Assault and evidence tampering charges confirmed against two New England police officers

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pair were charged after an internal police investigation last year. Picture file
The pair were charged after an internal police investigation last year. Picture file

PROSECUTORS have confirmed the charges against two serving police officers accused of assault and other allegations on duty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.