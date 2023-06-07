PROSECUTORS have confirmed the charges against two serving police officers accused of assault and other allegations on duty.
Senior Constable Adrian Robert Piovesan, 41, and Leading Senior Constable David John Henderson, 54, are accused of assault and tampering with evidence while on duty almost 12 months ago.
The New England officers allegedly assaulted a person in the early hours of June 12 at Boggabilla.
The charges were mentioned in Armidale Local Court on Wednesday morning where a solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) confirmed the charges they would proceed with.
Six charges have been certified, or confirmed, against Piovesan including four counts of common assault; doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice; and tampering with evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal.
Five charges have been certified against Henderson including assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of common assault; tampering with evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal; and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
The solicitors for both men, as well as the prosecutors from the DPP, will now sit down at two separate case conferences to discuss the issues in the cases later this month.
Magistrate Alexander Mijovich adjourned both matters, which are set to return to court in July.
Both accused have not been required to enter pleas to the allegations.
Both officers are attached to the New England Police District, which is part of the Western Region, and were charged in December by senior police after an internal investigation.
At the time of charging both men, a spokesperson for NSW Police said the status of both officers was under review.
