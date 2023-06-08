A NEW England theatre group for adults with disabilities will hit the road to be part of a major lantern parade.
The Inverell-based Dramamatics will take its UnstopAbility performance to the Lismore Lantern Parade on June 24.
The parade is Lismore's signature event, with hundreds of lanterns bringing light to the heart of the CBD.
The Dramamatics will be part of the march to support people in Lismore devastated by the 2022 floods, while presenting one of their new works, local Aboriginal Elder Uncle Alex Munro's March of the Murrigeejar during the parade.
"It was important to me to keep offering new opportunities to the Dramamatics so that they can keep being extended as artists and performers, and this seemed the logical next step-to move outside Inverell and share our talents with the regions" group director Stephanie Marshall said.
Ms Marshall and many of the Dramamatics have relatives in Lismore and there was a shared desire to give back to other communities doing it tough.
"We wanted to give back to Lismore after the floods and we'll spend some time and money there," she said.
"We understand what it's like to do things tough here in Inverell and it's really about spreading some goodwill."
Organisers of the event have embraced the enthusiasm of the Dramamatics, sending their ambassador Nixie Wilson to Inverell recently to help make lanterns for the parade.
The group of 20 have been given a giant lantern in the shape of a koala, which is a totem animal for Uncle Alex Munro.
They will carry the lantern and others in the parade while the group sign the lyrics-sung in Gamilaraay by Alex Munro in Auslan.
"The trip to Lismore would not have been possible without the support of Inverell Best Shed, and the Dramamatics want to extend their gratitude to Ken Middleton and the Best Shed for making this possible," Ms Marshall said.
The lantern parade has been a major event for the Northern Rivers region and is now in its 29th year.
It returns to the CBD after the floods forced organisers to move it to the Lismore Showground last year.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
