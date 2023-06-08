The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

The Inverell-based Dramamatics are set to perform at the 29th annual Lismore Lantern Parade

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated June 9 2023 - 2:27pm, first published June 8 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW England theatre group for adults with disabilities will hit the road to be part of a major lantern parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.