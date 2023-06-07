The Armidale Express
NERAM exhibition Women in Stiches draws on Australian and international artists

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:56pm
Portraying women in embroidery hoops, Quinto's work seeks to capture intimate, peaceful and sincere moments, conveying the authenticity of their experiences. Ms Stripey Socks 11 is by textile artist Juliet D Collins (Embroidered Thread Drawings Celebrating Women) Picture supplied.
With the ongoing revival and reclamation of traditional 'female' needlecraft, a new generation of artists has been reworking and reinterpreting techniques and subject matter.

