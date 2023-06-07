With the ongoing revival and reclamation of traditional 'female' needlecraft, a new generation of artists has been reworking and reinterpreting techniques and subject matter.
Women in Stitches, which will be exhibited at NERAM until July 23, explores the work of some of these contemporary Australian and international practitioners who infuse their creations with their experiences of life with a focus on female embodiment.
Curator of the exhibition at NERAM, Belinda Hungerford, said it was amazing to be showcasing such high-calibre needlecraft artworks from such respected practitioners from both Australia and overseas.
"This exhibition really aligns with the new generation of people who have taken an interest in working with these traditional textile arts," said Hungerford.
"We are very excited to be showcasing such innovative practitioners - from both Australia and overseas - of this art form."
Exhibiting artist Giselle Quinto, born in Brazil but now residing in Amsterdam, said her passion for embroidery began in 2012, shortly after the birth of her daughter.
"During that time, I was going through the intense journey of motherhood and was searching for a way to express myself and find relaxation," she said.
"It was then that a friend of my partner, who was skilled in various handcrafts, introduced me to embroidery.
"Embroidery became a form of meditation for me, enabling me to disconnect from the worries of everyday life and become fully immersed in the creative process. Every stitch I made became a way to express my creativity and convey my emotions."
Quinto said the representation of women in her embroidery work was extremely important.
"It allows them to see themselves reflected, identify and recognise themselves as individuals with unique and meaningful stories," she said.
"By portraying women in my embroidery hoops, I seek to capture intimate, peaceful and sincere moments, conveying the authenticity of their experiences."
