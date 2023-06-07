LETTERS: Reopening rail corridors on the right track

I read the letter by Roslyn Pelchen and admire her for explaining creative possibilities to make our region great again with a functional rail network connecting us to neighbouring regions of Grafton, Inverell and South East Queensland.
NSW and federal governments have been using Inland Rail as a panacea for supply chain and regional transport problems. They ignored great northern railway line for freight or passenger rail services for decades.
By now we know the problems associated with Inland Rail including the cost blow out, mismanagement, and landowner discontents.
Reopening the Great Northern line from Armidale to Queensland and extending rail from Glen Innes to Grafton plus Inverell can be a game changer for securing the future of regional towns along the lines in terms of population, business and industry growth plus service provision. Such a venture can develop our visitor economy exponentially. Heritage trains may become a popular activity.
However the former NSW government's focus on helping councils to tear up rail lines and build rail trails (bike and walking tracks) severely undermined efforts made by community groups such as the Northern Railway Defenders Forum, now Trains North, to convince the local councils and the governments about the merits of reactivating unused rail lines in regional NSW.
Rail trails have been an unnecessary distraction from the provision of better public transport, especially for vulnerable sections of our communities. Both Armidale Regional and Glen Innes Severn councils are still struggling with their failed rail trail project even with partial bushfire funding.
On May 20, my friend and I got lost near Goonoowigall. We didn't contact anyone 'til dusk - we didn't realise we were lost because we were on what looked like a well-used road and kept thinking "Just around the next bend..."
My friend had GPS, but the phone battery died; I had plenty of battery but no apps and they wouldn't download on the spot. Nevertheless, we were found within two hours of ringing my friend's husband, who contacted Inverell Police, who instigated a search incorporating themselves, the VRA (Volunteer Rescue Association), the fire brigade, people with motorbikes and a thermal imaging drone.
We are in awe not just of the extent and swiftness of the operation, but the people involved - even the volunteers were cheerful, friendly, understanding of our inadequacies. All of this on a cold Saturday night when they could've been dining with family, relaxing at home, socialising with friends. And all of this with utmost professionalism and skilful care.
Inverell people are very lucky to have such dedicated guardians of our community. My friend and I never thought we would ever be in a position of needing these benefactors, we've been bush-walking for decades, but one wrong step, one deficient piece of equipment and everything changes. And they're always on hand, for any type of emergency.
So to the Police, the VRA, the Firies, everyone else - unbound respect and gratitude from us, our families, our friends.
It is likely that jobs advocate Mark Apthorpe's observation that the New England REZ may be "one of the hardest to establish" in the country is directly attributable to the negative role played by local member Barnaby Joyce over the years when it comes to climate change action and the role of renewable energy.
It is not surprising that the call for local training in renewables skills comes from New England Visions 2030 Institute convenor Maria Hitchcock rather than Joyce.
There are two reports that will support people who live and work in the proposed renewable energy zones at this early stage. They are Sydney University's Renewables and Rural Australia report and the Clean Energy Council's Guide to Benefit Sharing. For example, the first report references the Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Training Centre (APRETC) in Ballarat, Victoria, which could be a useful model for NSW.
The second report provides successful examples of training local young people in the community TAFE college and employing them in project construction. Benefit sharing is a widely understood and accepted principle and getting local politicians to advocate for practical applications of this principle must be a focus.
In New England's case, a change of politician is clearly needed. It would be better if Joyce stepped down at this critical time and made way for a younger, more informed local leader.
We want to offer our deep gratitude to the doctors and staff at the Tamworth Hospital, particularly Dr Patrick Flynn and his wonderful team.
From the moment of my son's arrival in emergency through to his week long stay, and again to his attendance for follow up appointment with the liver specialist Dr Flynn and the nurses concerned, Ryan's treatment and care have been exemplary. Dr Flynn virtually saved Ryan's life. We cannot speak highly enough of this doctor's expertise, care and the respect with which it was given.
We live in an incredibly fortunate country when the highest level of treatment of this calibre is available to all. We take our hats off to the whole team headed by Dr Flynn and Tamworth Hospital.
Money can't buy what we have witnessed but a little gratitude goes a long way. Our heartfelt appreciation and three cheers to all involved.
Wesfarmers chairman Michael Chaney's outrageous intervention into the Voice referendum debate, saying if we vote "no" then investors will question if "Australia is a fair place" - I find absolutely despicable.
Mr Chaney tells us that Wesfarmers employs 100,000 people of which 4000 are Australian Aboriginals, and that he would be "betraying those 4000 people by not speaking out in favour of the yes campaign".
Excuse my ignorance - but exactly when did the majority of Australians cease to matter in a democracy?
Apart from anything else, all Australians including those of Aboriginal descent are treated exactly the same before the law and under the Australian Constitution right now without the need for a Constitutionally entrenched Voice - that would become permanent if it was enacted.
Mr Chaney is not only betraying the 96,000 Wesfarmers employees who are not Aboriginal Australians - but he is also betraying every single other Australian by pushing this political agenda to the detriment of us all.
What he's proposing by asking us to vote "yes" can never be undone, and then the High Court of Australia would make it even more irreversible through the judicial activism of its judges.
It's a dangerous unknown legal territory we would be entering.
NSW will enjoy a public holiday next Monday for the official birthday of King Charles III. While not his actual birthday, it acknowledges the British monarch as our head of state. But most people will not actively celebrate the King's birth and will likely give it little or no thought.
Instead we should look forward to when Australia is a republic and we have another day designated on our calendar marking our transition to a totally independent nation.
While the Real Republic Australia does not campaign for the replacement of Australia Day, we suggest that a new day on our calendar marking the change to a republic would have more meaning than the monarch's birthday it would replace.
A "Republic Day" or "Constitution Day", however we might term it, could help Australians focus on our future and the issues that unite us as a nation.
There is plenty to think about next Monday, especially how we might become a republic.
The Real Republic Australia wants to see Australians themselves choose our head of state through a genuine direct-election process.
We do not want one picked for us by politicians, nor do we support the Australian Republic Movement's idea of having more than 800 federal and state politicians hand down to voters a shortlist of candidates.
The "politicians' republic" model failed at the 1999 referendum and we think it will be rejected again if it is the only choice offered at a future referendum.
