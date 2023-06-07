The Armidale Express
LETTERS: Reopening rail corridors on the right track

Updated June 7 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:23pm
I read the letter by Roslyn Pelchen and admire her for explaining creative possibilities to make our region great again with a functional rail network connecting us to neighbouring regions of Grafton, Inverell and South East Queensland.

