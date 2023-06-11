'Chuffed': Moree solicitor, humanitarian named in King's Birthday Honours

A Moree solicitor has been recognised for his humanitarian work overseas and on the local front with Indigenous groups.
Moree resident Roger Butler was on Sunday night named as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List.
He was inducted as an AM "for significant service to the community through charitable and volunteer organisations".
The 82-year-old is still a practising solicitor and has been part of several charitable and volunteer organisations since moving to the region in 1966.
"It doesn't matter how humble you are, you can't help but be chuffed when your peers rate you highly enough to nominate you," Mr Butler said of his AM.
"If you're going to part of a community, you need to contribute to it.
"If you want for the government to do everything, it will never be done to the same standard that a committed group of volunteers can do."
Mr Butler has been part of fundraising efforts with the Australian Himalayan Foundation.
It has included multiple trips to Nepal and other parts of the region.
He was part of a week-long trek in 2011 which saw him climb parts of the Himalayas.
In 2019, he received the Sir Edmund Hillary Memorial Award for remarkable service in the conservation of culture and nature in mountainous region.
"It's inspiring to go to the schools there where kids walk three hours each way to get there," Mr Butler said.
"It's a thrill for them to get to use the English they're learning when they see us come in and we've been back a number of times over the years."
Mr Butler spent almost 50 years as a parish councillor and was the Synod Representative for Anglican Diocese of Armidale between 2008 and 2015.
He is currently the president of the Moree RSL sub-branch and has been the chairman of the Moree Anzac Day organising committee since 2010.
He is also the honorary solicitor with the Aboriginal Employment Strategy which now has over offices around the country.
"The AES has done wonderful things in helping people be gainfully employed and improve themselves," Mr Butler said.
He received an OAM (Medal of the Order of Australia) in 2003 and the Silver Kangaroo in 2007 for Eminent Achievement and Meritorious Service Award, Chief Scout of Australia.
Mr Butler said he enjoyed making Zoom calls on Sunday afternoons where he is able to catch up with his four sons who are based in Brisbane, Wagga and overseas in England.
Meanwhile, Linda Riley has been honoured with an Australian Fire Service Medal as part of the King's Birthday Honours.
The AFSM recognises distinguished service as a member of an Australian fire service and is awarded to both paid and volunteer members.
Ms Riley is the senior deputy captain at the Mungindi Rural Fire Brigade.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
