A strong blend of "youth and experience" will line up in the New England Rugby Union women's team for this weekend's NSW Country Rugby Union championships.
Players from five out of the six New England clubs will pull on the Lioness' jersey at Tamworth's Scully Park for the fixture.
Reigning premiers St Albert's College dominate the squad of 23 with seven representatives.
The Barbets and Glen Innes Elkettes have five each while the Armidale Blues and Tamworth have three each.
Luke Stephen and Mitch Swift are coaching the side and Stephen said the talent across the Zone has improved and the change to a 10s format has set them up for a stronger representative campaign where they play 15-a-side.
"The girls are that much better for having played the program last year," he said.
"They are in their second year of 10s where the girls are playing a lot more footy and I think they understand the physicality and the requirements to play 15-a-side footy.
"It is close to the strongest side we could possibly name which is encouraging for the team and the girls.
"They are all playing week-in, week-out footy in New England which is great and we are excited to give them that opportunity to see how they go at the next level."
NSW Country Corellas representatives Skye Gordon-Briggs, Tahlia Morgan and Clare Harpley will return to lead the team around.
"While there's those three, we have ladies like Paige Leonard, Britt Kassman, who are doing great things for their clubs each week and then as well as Helena Scullion from Blues as well who's come over this year to play from England," Stephen said.
"Her experience and direction around the field for them has been really impressive.
"Also then you look at players like Sarah Byrne who has been playing the game for quite a while and has been playing some good football too."
The New England women finished sixth at last year's event.
There's an aim to improve on that result at the coming competition.
"We are in the exactly the same pool of teams that we competed against last year and the challenge will be ensuring we improve on those performances against Central North and Hunter women," Stephen said.
"If we can do that and stay in the fight, anything can happen.
"Hopefully the girls are playing meaningful footy on the Sunday."
Team: 1 Paige Leonard (Tamworth) 2 Britt Kassman (Armidale Blues) 3 Brooke Turner (Armidale Blues) 4 Zara Bambling (St Albert's College) 5 Sally Neilson (St Albert's College) 6 Kate Wykes (St Alberts College) 7 Paige Anderson (Barbarians) 8 Tahlia Morgan (St Albert's College) 9 Jen Corderory (St Albert's College) 10 Clare Harpley (St Albert's College) 11 Sarah Byrne (Glen Innes Elks) 12 Helena Scullion (Armidale Blues) 13 Meg Groenwald (St Albert's College) 14 Satara Speedy (Glen Innes Elks) 15 Skye Gordon-Briggs (Barbarians) 16 Bree Risby (Glen Innes Elks) 17 Tahlia Urqhuart (Tamworth) 18 Georgia Steenson (Tamworth) 19 Molly Dooner (Barbarians) 20 Elanor McNaught (Barbarians) 21 Sophie Butterworth (Glen Innes Elks) 22 Charlotte Archibald (Glen Innes Elks) 23 Sateeva Boney (Barbarians).
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
