Two for the price of one

70 Niagara Street, Armidale
This large 1329sqm block offers two residences for the price of one.
The weatherboard house is all connected but divided into two units, providing current rental of $730 a week.
The eastern wing comprises a huge open-plan family room and eat-in kitchen with steps to a central courtyard, four bedrooms, home office or study with separate entrance and family bathroom.
A shared hallway leads to the 'west wing', with a spacious bedroom, bathroom, laundry, kitchen and living room opening to a large covered patio.
Outside there's storage space galore with carports, workshop and connecting store, and large gardens front and rear. The private rear yard is a blank canvas awaiting a backyard blitz.
Selling agent Nellie Hayes says the versatile property offers endless possibilities and would make an ideal investment.
"Whether you're looking for a multi-generational living arrangement, seeking to live in one unit and rent out the other for extra income, or desiring a property with separate spaces for work and living, this set-up offers flexibility to suit your needs," she says.
Girraween shopping centre is literally across the road and Armidale CBD, University of New England and schools a short drive away.
"Armidale's strong demand for housing, particularly near the university, ensures a steady stream of tenants seeking comfortable accommodation," Nellie says.
