Moree's Kate Lumber will attend the Cotton Australia awards night after being named as a finalist for the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:00pm
MOREE agronomist Kate Lumber has been recognised among the top names in the Australian cotton industry.

