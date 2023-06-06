A VOLUNTEER firefighter is set to fight a charge of arson, after appearing in court for the first time since his arrest by a strike force of police.
Benedict Charles Williams appeared in person in Armidale Local Court for the first time on Monday on two charges.
The 47-year-old is accused of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread; as well as one count of being a holder of a Category A or B licence and not have approved storage.
In court, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Magistrate Alexander Mijovich adjourned both charges to July for mention and continued Williams' bail, but varied it.
After a request, Mr Mijovich changed Williams' bail conditions and ordered he live at an address in Uralla, and not change this unless he notifies the officer-in-charge of Armidale police.
He was also ordered not to contact or associate with any member of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) "by any means whatsoever" except for three people, during the course of his employment.
He was also ordered to surrender any items of equipment belonging to the RFS including a uniform, keys, and anything else supplied to him or that he purchased.
Williams is also banned from possessing any items that are capable of starting a fire; and must remain of good behaviour and not commit any further offences while on bail, according to court documents.
Williams has been on bail since his arrest on May 3 in Uralla.
Police allege Williams deliberately lit a fire in grassland near Kingstown Road at Uralla on September 16, last year.
The police case is that the blaze burnt more than four hectares of grassland and a paddock before RFS firefighters managed to extinguish it.
New England police launched an investigation - codenamed Strike Force Nobility - into reports of suspicious fires across the Uralla area.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit took over investigations under Strike Force Tronto, working with local police and RFS investigators.
After extensive investigations, officers homed in on the 47-year-old at a home in Uralla about 8am on May 3.
He was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station and subsequently questioned and charged by officers.
At the time, a spokesperson for the RFS confirmed to ACM the man had been "immediately stood down".
